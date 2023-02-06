Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch, board already working on replacement

Leeds United have sacked manager Jesse Marsch today, according to various sources.

See below as journalist Alvaro de Grado of Relevo revealed the news first via his Twitter page, with this also being confirmed by further sources since then…

Jesse Marsch, despedido del Leeds. Sin victorias desde noviembre y un puesto por encima del descenso. @relevo pic.twitter.com/uQc8qa0Q0e — Álvaro de Grado (@AlvarodeGrado) February 6, 2023

Among those is Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Marsch has been sacked and that the Leeds board are already working on replacing him.

See below for Romano’s tweet…

Jesse Marsch has just been sacked by Leeds United. Decision made after the recent negative results, confirmed. ??? #LUFC Leeds board, now working on new head coach appointment. pic.twitter.com/hdn7cUrAV6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2023

Leeds have been in poor form recently, with no wins now in their last seven Premier League games, leaving them in 17th place, level on points with Everton.

Going further back, Leeds have won just four games all season, and two of those were in their opening three matches, with just two more in the 17 league games since then.

Marsch did well to steer Leeds to survival last season, but it seems like now is the right time for him to go and for someone else to lift the mood at Elland Road after this pretty dismal campaign.