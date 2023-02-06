Liverpool summer signing Darwin Nunez continues to struggle for the Reds and pundit Garth Crooks has started to question if the move to Anfield was just too big for him to handle.

The Uruguay international looked an exciting talent during his time at previous club Benfica, but he hasn’t settled in well in the Premier League, and Liverpool fans will be starting to wonder if bringing him in was the right decision.

Nunez has just one goal in his last eight games for Liverpool in all competitions, and Crooks seems concerned about the 23-year-old looking a little overawed in a Liverpool shirt.

Discussing Nunez’s struggles in Jurgen Klopp’s side, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “I’m beginning to think Nunez is suffering from stage fright.

“Clubs don’t come much bigger than Liverpool and the pressure can be enormous. Nunez is really struggling in front of goal.”

Liverpool could really do with Nunez finding his best form soon, as Mohamed Salah has gone a little off the boil, and the LFC attack generally looks a lot weaker since losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The injury to Luis Diaz also hasn’t helped, while Cody Gakpo is another recent signing who’s been slow to get going.