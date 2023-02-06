Liverpool are said to be preparing bids for Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet of Athletic Bilbao as moves are discussed ahead of the summer window.

The Reds did little business in January, with their sole signing being Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven and with the current squad not performing at its best, Jurgen Klopp is planning ahead to get some new signings through the door during the summer.

The two names mentioned by Spanish outlet AS as primary targets for the German are the Bilbao duo of Williams and Sancet, who would bolster the Reds’ forward and midfield departments respectively.

Williams and Sancet have been stand-out performers for Bilbao this season, who sit 7th in La Liga just past the half way point of the campaign.

Sancet, 22, has scored seven league goals for Lehoiak – the most in the side – from attacking midfield, while Williams, 20, has three goals and five assists in the league.

AS do not claim to know how much Bilbao would be willing to sell Sancet for despite Transfermarket valuing him at €20million, while Williams has a €50million release clause in his contract, which runs until June 2024.

If the pair continue their impressive form during the remainder of the season, they may not have Liverpool as the only ones chasing their signatures.