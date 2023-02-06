Liverpool linked with a move for 27-yr-old UCL winner

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Marco Asensio.

The 27-year-old Real Madrid midfielder is on Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain’s radar as well if a report from Fichajes is to be believed.

The Reds are eyeing midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they will look to sign Jude Bellingham, however, they could do everything in their power to sign the Spaniard if they fail to land the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star.

Asensio has been a useful squad player for Carlo Ancelotti and he helped Los Blancos win the Champions League and La Liga last season. But he has not been a regular starter for them.

A player of his ability deserves to play more often and a move to Liverpool would allow him to do just that. The Reds need more creativity in the final third and Asensio can play as the number ten as well as a winger. He will help create chances for players like Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Both players have struggled due to the lack of service this season.

Also, Asensio has shown his quality at the highest level with Real Madrid and he is certainly good enough to shine in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp could help elevate his game to a whole new level if he moves to Anfield next season.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and transfer seems like a no-brainer. He has four goals and five assists to his name this season, but he has started just five La Liga games for Los Blancos.