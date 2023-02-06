Liverpool, Man Utd keen on €100m-rated ace who impressed in the World Cup

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Bundesliga defender and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him at the end of the season.

The report further adds that Gvardiol personally prefers to join Real Madrid.

The Croatian International was outstanding for his country in the recently concluded World Cup and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Liverpool could certainly use defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and Gvardiol would be a superb acquisition.

The likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have regressed considerably this season and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in a reliable center-back. However, Gvardiol’s asking price could prove to be a stumbling block for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in a quality center-back as well. The likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford at the end of the season and Erik ten Hag will need to replace them adequately.

Gvardiol has already established himself as one of the best defenders in the German league and he could be tempted to pursue a new challenge next season. The opportunity to play for a top Premier League club could be an attractive option for him.

Furthermore, the chance to work with coaches like Klopp and Ten Hag could prove difficult to turn down.