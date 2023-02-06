Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly facing a race to be fit in time for the Club World Cup, while the Champions League clash with Liverpool is also not far away now.

The Belgium international has been a star performer for Real Madrid in recent times, including with his heroic performance for Los Blancos against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final victory.

Now, however, Marca report that Courtois needs to have a scan today to determine how serious his injury is, with an immediate recovery seemingly looking unlikely.

There’s a fair amount of time, however, for him to get fit again by the 21st of February, so Real will hope he can at least make it back for that important game against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling at the moment, but you can never write them off in Europe, and they’d be especially confident if Courtois were unable to make it back for then.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper was immense with a number of huge saves when the two sides last met, and he’s certainly not someone the likes of Mohamed Salah will be keen to face again in a hurry.