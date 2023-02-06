Liverpool receive major boost as injury expert gives positive news on two players

Liverpool have received a major injury boost as Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk could return to training this week.

Liverpool are going through a difficult period in the Premier League and without making excuses, injuries to some of their key players has played a major part.

The likes of Van Dijk, Jota, and Luis Diaz are all currently sidelined making Liverpool’s squad significantly weaker.

However, Liverpool could see two of their key players return this week. According to injury expert Ben Dinnery, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jota and Van Dijk could return to training this week.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League later this month, so the return of Jota and Van Dijk will very much be welcome.

With a few games before they face the Spanish giants, the Liverpool duo could get some match fitness in time for the European tie.

The return of Van Dijk will undoubtedly be the most exciting news for Liverpool fans, particularly after they conceded three goals against Wolves last time out in the Premier League.