Liverpool star on the verge of leaving with a new contract now looking unlikely

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on the verge of leaving the club with a new contract now looking unlikely.

Keita is out of contract at the end of the season and has struggled to meet expectations this season. The 27-year-old has only started two Premier League games this season and has only featured in six.

Liverpool as a whole are struggling this season and a revamp in midfield could be necessary, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also out of contract in the summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Keita is now on the verge of leaving Liverpool as it looks increasingly unlikely that he will sign a new contract.

??News #Keita: The 27 y/o is on verge to leave #LFC as a free agent in summer! Contract extension unlikely at this stage. Many clubs are interested to sign him. But he won’t join Galatasaray. His return to ?? is not excluded. Regular starter in the last 4 matches. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/DdNHN1Hfhk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 6, 2023

The report claims that a return to Germany could be on the cards. Keita excelled in Germany during his time at RB Leipzig which ultimately earned him the move to Liverpool in the first place.

It’s a shame for Liverpool that they won’t be able to receive a transfer fee for Keita so they could regret their decision not to offload him during the January transfer window.