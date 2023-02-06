Liverpool will “throw everything” at potential £130million transfer

Liverpool will reportedly throw everything at the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer.

The England international has firmly established himself as one of the biggest talents in Europe at the moment, and it seems likely we can expect a fierce battle for his signature in the coming months.

It’s previously been suggested that Bellingham could command a fee as high as £130million, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid expected to be in for him, according to the Daily Mail.

Ben Jacobs has now told Give Me Sport that he thinks Liverpool will make this an urgent priority and that they’ll do everything they can to ensure Bellingham ends up at Anfield.

Jacobs said: “Jude Bellingham is there for Liverpool and they consider themselves to be one of the frontrunners.

“I don’t think we can rule out Manchester City more seriously entering the race over the coming weeks. They’re later to the process than Liverpool or Real Madrid, but those are the three main contenders.

“If Liverpool have their way, we know that Bellingham is a top target, so I do expect them to throw everything at it.”

Liverpool look like they need to make changes in midfield, with a young player like Bellingham surely ideal to replace ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

Still, it remains to be seen how easy it will be for LFC to pay up for the 19-year-old if he really does end up costing around £130m.