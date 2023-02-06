Liverpool’s board will not be forced into any knee-jerk reaction following what has so far been a hugely underwhelming season.

Having won just eight Premier League games out of 20 matches played, the Reds sit way down in 10th place and are all but out of the race to qualify for Europe.

Last weekend’s game against Wolves epitomised just how widespread Liverpool’s problems are. Being thumped 3-0 and failing to lay a single glove on their Midlands rivals, Jurgen Klopp’s future is now something it has never been before – uncertain.

Recruitment, which has included signing striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and wide-attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV, has so far been unsuccessful, with the area of biggest concern, their midfield, seemingly ignored – and fans are now rightfully questioning why the German failed to put pressure on the club’s owners to sanction more incomings.

Following a string of injuries and players appearing to hit burnout even though they’re only at the mid-way stage of the season, Klopp’s Reds have been beyond underwhelming.

Now, with the league very much out of reach and after being knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup by Brighton and Man City respectively, Klopp’s season hinges on just one trophy – the Champions League.

Although the Reds have a huge history of success in Europe’s most prestigious club competition after winning it six times, seeing them achieve anything this time around seems almost impossible. And that’s before even mentioning their Last 16 knockout tie is against Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning champions – Real Madrid.

Ahead of what is set to be a huge month for Liverpool, and Klopp especially, even though a mouth-watering Merseyside derby against Everton awaits on the weekend, sources have told CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s decision-makers are willing to wait to see the outcome of the side’s European campaign before deciding their manager’s fate.

Although Klopp is not expected to guide Liverpool to Champions League glory, the club’s board do not want to see the side crumble the way they have in the league in recent weeks, and should that happen, according to our information, it is likely the German would become the next big-name to be relieved of his duties.