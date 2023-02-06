Real Madrid fear Liverpool in driving seat to sign world-class midfielder

Real Madrid would love to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but according to recent reports, may have to admit defeat in the race for the England international.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Spanish giants have accepted that they cannot compete with the financial power Premier League teams have.

Chelsea, although not mentioned in The Athletic’s report, have of course hit sporting headlines in recent months after their monumental transfer splurge, which has included spending nearly £600m in six months, saw them smash the British transfer record by signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a whopping £106m (TM) in January.

Other teams in England’s top-flight – even middle-of-the-table sides – have also outspent European giants, such as Real Madrid, and that is prompting concern within other leagues that the Premier League is in a financial league of its own.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on CL-winning manager being linked with Chelsea job

Back to Bellingham though – although Los Blancos would love for the 19-year-old to join, they are fully prepared for either Manchester City or Liverpool to end up winning the race.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported at the end of last year that Real Madrid have already promised Bellingham he is the heir to their midfield throne. The club have told the midfielder they view him as part of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ long-term replacement.

That may not be enough to convince the former Birmingham City star though, and with at least two of England’s most successful clubs ‘pushing hard’ for his signature, although the teenager is not expected to prioritise money, considering the fact the Premier League is arguably the most sought after league in the world, it seems only fitting that one of football’s biggest stars returns to his homeland.