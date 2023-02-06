Man City face possible points deduction after “unprecedented” Premier League charge

Manchester City could reportedly face a points deduction after being charged by the Premier League for breaching numerous Financial Fair Play rules.

This has been described by Times journalist Martyn Ziegler as “unprecedented” in the tweets below, as he explains that the reigning champions could see points deducted as one of a number of possible punishments if they are proven guilty of these charges…

Range of sanctions possible including points deductions if breaches are proved. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023

This could have huge repercussions in this season’s Premier League title race, with Arsenal currently five points ahead with a game in hand and sure to be the clear favourites to win the league if their nearest rivals City end up being docked points.

Pep Guardiola has put together a world class squad at the Etihad Stadium, with his teams often playing brilliant football, but it seems there are genuine questions to be asked about how some of these signings came about.

It will be interesting to see how this big story develops and if we could see a strong punishment handed out to City soon.