Man City face possible points deduction after “unprecedented” Premier League charge

Manchester City could reportedly face a points deduction after being charged by the Premier League for breaching numerous Financial Fair Play rules.
This has been described by Times journalist Martyn Ziegler as “unprecedented” in the tweets below, as he explains that the reigning champions could see points deducted as one of a number of possible punishments if they are proven guilty of these charges…
Range of sanctions possible including points deductions if breaches are proved.
— Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023
This could have huge repercussions in this season’s Premier League title race, with Arsenal currently five points ahead with a game in hand and sure to be the clear favourites to win the league if their nearest rivals City end up being docked points.
Pep Guardiola has put together a world class squad at the Etihad Stadium, with his teams often playing brilliant football, but it seems there are genuine questions to be asked about how some of these signings came about.
It will be interesting to see how this big story develops and if we could see a strong punishment handed out to City soon.
Sadly I doubt enough will be done even if proven. Taking a few points off a team that don’t look good enough to win the title anyway. What about the titles & cups they’ve won the last few seasons? Ban them from Europe!! that won’t happen. Money talks, end of
Shouldn’t they be looking hard at Chelsea??? Look at what they’ve spent in 12 months !!
Chelsea have spent high but have spread cost over the term of the contract. That is why 7 – 8 year contracts. So 104 million becomes 13 million a year
Strip all titles off them for last 10 years put them I. To national league with a -30 point deduction for 23/24 season and a 2 year transfer embargo
You don’t think that is over the top then?
Every year should be deducted 20 points and a 2 year transfer ban with this year a automatic relegation
As a life long Derby county fan if nothing is done about this it’s a disgrace to football we broke no where near as many rules were hit with 3 points deduction’s finally resulting in 22 points have been under a transfer ban for 3 seasons now and are still under it so can only buy loans or free agents had to sell most of our players to balance the books and ended up in league one and our club almost folded because of this so if they get away with it it’s a disgrace to football other teams have had to shut there doors because of this so if one of the biggest teams in Europe get away it’s a bloodie joke
Totally agree forest owner selling players to his parent club at inflared prices to balance the books, things have to change how can chelsea buy a player for 108mil sign a 5 year contract and pay the money over that period as to balance the books wrong whatever way you look at it
True Daniel, it seemed a bit of a witch hunt when the deducted points n banned you from playing, eventually letting u play again and once doing alright took more points, think most fans were disgusted at what happened and hopefully you get back up, Tom SAFC
And what about Chelsea! They’ve been spending money like it’s confetti. Surely it’s time to explore very deeply their transfer activity.