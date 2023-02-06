Man United have four transfer targets in attack as Red Devils open to selling big name

Manchester United reportedly have four main transfer targets up front ahead of this summer as they’re open to letting Anthony Martial leave Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could do with making changes in attack after the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Martial has struggled for form for a while now.

Wout Weghorst has come in on loan, but is surely not the long-term answer in that area of the pitch, with the Manchester Evening News claiming they’re keen on one of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos or Mohammed Kudus.

As United look for a new signing up front, it seems Martial could be one player to make way after failing to impress for Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

Anthony Martial in action for Manchester United
The Frenchman remains something of a cult hero at Man Utd after making a great start to life at the club when he first joined as a youngster.

Now, however, most would surely agree that it’s time to try something different, with Martial just never quite finding that consistency needed to reach that elite level.

