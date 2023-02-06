Manchester City growing increasingly concerned that midfielder could push for move to Barcelona

Manchester City are growing increasingly concerned that Rodri could push for a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Rodri has played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success in recent years. Kalvin Phillips was signed at the beginning of the season to provide competition for Rodri but the England international has struggled for game time, showing the importance of Rodri to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rodri is still only 26 years old and now in his prime years, so losing him could be catastrophic for Manchester City, but it’s something they’re becoming increasingly concerned about.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City fear Rodri could push for a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants begin to look for a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Busquets is 34 years old now, so Barcelona will have to consider finding his replacement as soon as possible.

However, Barcelona are going through some financial difficulties, so convincing Manchester City to part ways with Rodri for a cheap price won’t be easy.

A return to Spain could be of interest to Rodri if he feels he’s done his time in England.