Manchester City must pay £35m to sign Fulham star after they enquired last month

Manchester City must pay £35m if they want to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson after enquiring in January.

Manchester City allowed Joao Cancelo to leave the club in January, joining Bayern Munich on loan. This has left Pep Guardiola with less options in defence, especially considering Cancelo could play on either side of defence.

Despite being one of Manchester City’s best players over the last few years, Cancelo found himself on the bench regularly over the last few months.

Now, according to The Sun, Manchester City made a late enquiry to sign Robinson during the January transfer window. The report claims that Fulham rejected the proposal, but would reportedly accept £35m.

Understandably, Fulham wouldn’t have wanted to sell Robinson towards the end of the window as it would leave them little time to find a replacement.

After being released from Everton as a youngster, Robinson has really kicked on to develop himself into a Premier League player. Everton could be regretting their decision to allow Robinson to leave considering he’s now being linked with the Champions of England.