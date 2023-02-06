Manchester United, Chelsea could invest €120m for 17-goal star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker when the summer transfer window opens and they could be ready to invest €120 million on the player.

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in the world this season scoring 17 goals and picking up four assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Manchester United who are in desperate need of a number nine. Manchester United decided to sign Wout Weghorst on loan following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Dutchman is not a long-term solution.

Osimhen could be the ideal long-term partner for Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are clearly lacking a reliable goalscorer and the Napoli star could help them challenge for major trophies next season. The Blues have already improved their squad considerably in recent windows and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the 24-year-old’s signature now.

If Osimhen manages to guide Napoli to a league title this season, he will feel that he has nothing left to prove in Italy and he might consider a move to the Premier League in the summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops

Napoli are currently on top of the Serie A standings and Osimhen has been crucial to their success so far this season.

