Manchester United eyeing up a move for 29-yr-old La Liga ace

Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

According to a report from the Spanish publication AS (h/t SportWitness), the player has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club and he could leave at the end of the season

The report further states that Atletico Madrid are open to offers for the player and Manchester United are attentive to the player’s situation.

The Belgian international has a contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2024 and he is likely to be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has 4 goals and 2 assists to his name across all competitions for Atletico Madrid and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Manchester United side.

The Belgian can operate as a winger as well as a wing-back. Furthermore, he can play on either flank and his versatility will be a huge bonus for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag needs a deeper squad to compete with clubs like Manchester City in the coming seasons and Carrasco could prove to be a useful player for a reasonable price.

The Belgian Is at the peak of his career right now and the opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be an attractive idea for him. He will be hoping to showcase his qualities in England and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Atletico Madrid in the coming months.