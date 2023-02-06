Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

As per reports, the Magpies have already made contact to sign the 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

Ugarte has impressed with Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese league as well as the Champions League this season.

His performances have seen him linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure his services.

The Magpies need to add more quality and depth to their midfield and the 21-year-old would be a superb long-term acquisition. He could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes. He will add control, composure and defensive cover to Eddie Howe’s midfield next season.

The player has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Sporting are hoping to tie him down to an extension. Ugarte has the ability to justify the outlay in the long-run even thought the investment might seem steep right now.

Newcastle will certainly have the finances to pay the reported release clause and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join them at the end of the season instead of renewing his contract with the Portuguese outfit.