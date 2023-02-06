Eddie Howe says Newcastle players aren’t passing to one teammate

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted his players didn’t pass to Allan Saint-Maximin enough in the draw with West Ham.

The Magpies have had a fine season, but their recent form hasn’t been the best, and they once again didn’t quite look right in their home game against the Hammers.

Discussing what went wrong, Howe made it clear he felt his players could’ve made more use of the talents of Saint-Maximin.

“Maxi will benefit from today. I thought we saw him in flashes. We probably didn’t get him the ball enough. West Ham defended well against him,” the boss said.

“So I think there’s a combination of factors. But I thought the application was there.”