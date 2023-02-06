PSG chief provides update on Lionel Messi contract talks

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to begin talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract with his current deal set to expire this June.

Messi, 35, has scored 15 goals in 24 matches for PSG this season and the French champions are extremely keen to keep this legendary figure at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine has scored three goals in five matches for his club since returning from Qatar, where he guided his nation to their first World Cup triumph since 1986.

Various outlets, such as CBS Sports, have linked Messi with a move away from PSG, with Inter Miami and his former side Barcelona two sides said to be lurking if he cannot strike a new deal with the Parisians, but the 10-time Ligue 1 champions seem confident they can find an agreement.

Lionel Messi looks on during a warmup with PSG

PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos spoke to Telefoot about his desire to keep Messi, with the forward “part of the project” in France.

See the tweet below for Campos’ quotes on Messi…

At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project, I can’t hide it. 

“We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and want to continue to have him with us.”

With the Champions League knockout stages just around the corner, Messi could be key to leading PSG to victory over Bayern, especially with Kylian Mbappe’s injury status unknown after picking up a thigh injury in the past week.

