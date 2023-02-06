The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City.

The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with 267 goals in total, while it was also his 200th in the Premier League.

Kane has had a great career at this level and one imagines he’ll continue to break records in the coming years, with his quality proving vital for his club once again as they saw off City with an important 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea shone for Manchester United, who had a good weekend as they picked up three points while both City and Arsenal lost…

Image courtesy of BBC Sport

Kane was also joined by Emerson Royal, who had a strong game for Tottenham, while Everton duo Andre Onana and James Tarkowski fully earned their places after shining in the win over Arsenal.

Wolves were also hugely impressive to beat Liverpool 3-0, with Ruben Neves and and Craig Dawson among the stand-out performers in that game.