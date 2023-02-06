Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City.

The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with 267 goals in total, while it was also his 200th in the Premier League.

Kane has had a great career at this level and one imagines he’ll continue to break records in the coming years, with his quality proving vital for his club once again as they saw off City with an important 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea shone for Manchester United, who had a good weekend as they picked up three points while both City and Arsenal lost…

Image courtesy of BBC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Crystal Palace not yet working on Wilfried Zaha transfer replacements
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on CL-winning manager being linked with Chelsea job
Exclusive: Negotiations ongoing for Chelsea star’s new contract

Kane was also joined by Emerson Royal, who had a strong game for Tottenham, while Everton duo Andre Onana and James Tarkowski fully earned their places after shining in the win over Arsenal.

Wolves were also hugely impressive to beat Liverpool 3-0, with Ruben Neves and and Craig Dawson among the stand-out performers in that game.

More Stories Andre Onana David de Gea Emerson Royal Garth Crooks Harry Kane James Tarkowski Kaoru Mitoma Marcus Rashford nayef Aguerd Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.