Pundit urges Chelsea to sign 24-year-old who “suits” Graham Potter’s side

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Clinton Morrison has urged Chelsea to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who would suit Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea spent hundreds of millions over the last two transfer windows, but they failed to completely solve one key issue. Chelsea currently don’t have an out-and-out striker at the club who’s at the level for them to compete for the Premier League title, where they’d undoubtedly like to be.

Joao Felix was signed on loan during the January transfer window, but there’s no guarantee he will be there next season.

This could be an issue Chelsea solve in the summer transfer window, and pundit Morrison has suggested that Osimhen could be the ideal candidate.

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Napoli.
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal identify 24-yr-old as ‘priority’ target, Arteta ‘directly involved’
Inter eyeing Chelsea star which could see defender move the other way
Aston Villa suffer blow in their pursuit of 26-yr-old La Liga ace

“Victor Osimhen, the boy at Napoli, I do like. I think there are a lot of big clubs watching him. I think he could suit Chelsea,” said Morrison, speaking on Sky Sports, via HITC.

It’s likely to be a competitive race to sign Osimhen in the summer if he becomes available. The Nigerian striker is one of the most deadly attackers in Europe and has played a pivotal role in Napoli’s excellent season in Italy.

Qualifying for the Champions League could be pivotal for Chelsea to attract these sort of players, so it’s imperative that they improve their Premier League form over the next few months.

 

More Stories Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.