Clinton Morrison has urged Chelsea to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who would suit Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea spent hundreds of millions over the last two transfer windows, but they failed to completely solve one key issue. Chelsea currently don’t have an out-and-out striker at the club who’s at the level for them to compete for the Premier League title, where they’d undoubtedly like to be.

Joao Felix was signed on loan during the January transfer window, but there’s no guarantee he will be there next season.

This could be an issue Chelsea solve in the summer transfer window, and pundit Morrison has suggested that Osimhen could be the ideal candidate.

“Victor Osimhen, the boy at Napoli, I do like. I think there are a lot of big clubs watching him. I think he could suit Chelsea,” said Morrison, speaking on Sky Sports, via HITC.

It’s likely to be a competitive race to sign Osimhen in the summer if he becomes available. The Nigerian striker is one of the most deadly attackers in Europe and has played a pivotal role in Napoli’s excellent season in Italy.

Qualifying for the Champions League could be pivotal for Chelsea to attract these sort of players, so it’s imperative that they improve their Premier League form over the next few months.