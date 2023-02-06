Real Madrid coach and legend Raul has rejected the chance to join Leeds United to replace Jesse Marsch as manager.

Raul is currently the manager of Real Madrid’s reserve side. The Spanish striker spent some of the best days of his playing career at Real Madrid, winning six league titles and three Champions Leagues.

Since retiring, Raul has returned to Madrid to manage their reserve side and could one day hope to manage the club he will go down as a legend for.

Now, according to AS, Raul has rejected the chance to manage in the Premier League, with Leeds United making an approach after they sacked Marsch.

Marsch was sacked after a run of poor results despite keeping Leeds in the Premier League last season. The American replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds were plummeting towards relegation, but after significant investment, they haven’t made much progress.

The report claims that Raul isn’t interested in joining a new club mid-season and with Leeds struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, they’ll need to act fast in appointing a new manager.