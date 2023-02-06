Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is believed to be most keen on a move to Arsenal in the summer with the Gunners showing the most interest in the player.

Arsenal have been one of several clubs keen on prising Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio over the past few seasons and they now seem in pole position to land the midfielder’s signature, according to Sport Witness.

The report adds that the Serbia international’s asking price is now likely to be lower than previously, when the Serie A giants may well have been able to make as much as €100million from letting him go.

Milinkovic-Savic had previously rejected advances from some of Europe’s top clubs, deciding to stay loyal to Lazio, who this season find themselves 4th in Serie A after 20 matches.

Will Milinkovic-Savic part ways with Lazio in the summer?

Arsenal may have signed Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day last week, but with the Italian penning a deal at the Emirates for just a year and a half, the Gunners may be planning for their long term future and with Milinkovic-Savic four years Jorginho’s junior at 27, the Serbian powerhouse could be the perfect replacement for the Italian next summer.

Milinkovic-Savic’s deal with Lazio runs out in 2024, but Sport Witness claim that his agent Mateja Kezman is keen to move his client on this summer to avoid Lazio losing their star man on a free transfer next year.

With the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo all likely to move from their respective sides in the summer for big fees, it will be very interesting to see how much Lazio value Milinkovic-Savic at, especially with Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day for £105million.