“Nothing more embarrassing” – Collymore calls for Man City to be stripped of titles

Manchester City have been charged with breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

That’s according to a recent report from BBC Sport, who claims the Citizens, following a four-year-long investigation, have been charged with triple-figure breaches of FFP.

In a recent statement relating to the news the Premier League have said the six-time league winners breached rules requiring them to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

Although the club have not yet been found guilty of the alleged offenses, it is expected that a lengthy ongoing legal battle will follow, resulting in a delay in the outcome.

Reacting to the reports, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has not pulled any punches and believes the Citizens, and any other club found guilty of breaking FFP rules, should have the book thrown at them.

“The sad thing is, if found guilty after the investigation has concluded, it’s very likely the Citizens will face no real consequences,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“We saw something similar happen with Chelsea a few seasons ago. They were handed a transfer ban but that didn’t really affect them because they had, and still have, so many players on their books. It was a short-term punishment that served as nothing more than a minor inconvenience.

“If the regulatory bodies want to take a real stand, they should start stripping titles because if they were to do that, any club, not just Man City, who are found guilty of breaking FFP rules, would have done so for absolutely nothing, and there is nothing more embarrassing in sport than having your awards deemed null and void.”

