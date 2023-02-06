The lawyer in charge of independent commission on Man City is a fan of Premier League title rivals

The lawyer in charge of the independent commission on Man City is a fan of Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Premier League have announced that Manchester City have breached multiple financial regulations dating back over ten years.

An independent commission is now looking into Manchester City’s dealings, and it’s not good news for City fans.

According to the Daily Star, the lawyer in charge of the commission is an Arsenal fan. Manchester City fans will be hoping their Premier League bias won’t get in the way of a decision.

