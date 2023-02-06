Fabrizio Romano has sent a clear message to the critics of Tottenham striker Harry Kane after he became the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer yesterday.

The England international scored his 267th goal for Spurs in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City, and it also saw him move onto 200 Premier League goals, just eight behind Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in second place.

Some critics will say Kane’s individual success isn’t that impressive without helping his team to major silverware, but Romano insists you cannot argue against what Kane has achieved in his career.

The 29-year-old has been a world class performer for Tottenham for many years now, and has also shone for England in some big games, so it seems harsh to hold his trophy record against him when he’s come close on a few occasions, and would surely have many more medals in his collection if he’d played for a bigger club at some point, or if Spurs had done things a little differently at various points.

“Yesterday we witnessed Harry Kane making history with the winning goal against Manchester City. 267 goals as Tottenham player, he is now the club’s all-time record goalscorer – a superb achievement,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“I know everyone has an opinion on this, so here’s mine: Kane is an incredible player, on and off the pitch because all the players love him and respect him as a leader, goalscorer, teammate. This makes the difference. I’m sure he will try to destroy records again.

“In terms of trophies, he really wants to win something with Tottenham, he’s been focusing on that for a long time and at times he’s come close and been unlucky.

“But trophies aside, using this lack of silverware to call Kane’s career “not good” wouldn’t be correct, he’s a fantastic striker, and he now deservedly has his place in the history books.”