Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea face huge Declan Rice transfer fee and more – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea have always been interested but let’s see if Manchester United or Man City will join the race.

Barcelona

Despite some speculation to the contrary, I’m not aware of Barcelona-Tottenham talks for Bryan Gil. He was hoping for Sevilla move because he wanted to go back there and be a regular starter, he wanted to play and at Barca there’s more competition, even more so than at Spurs probably.

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic on paying €70m to sign Joao Cancelo permanently: “We’ve made clear to Joao that this fee is difficult for us to imagine. But if all sides absolutely want a solution, we can manage it. The most important thing is that Joao feels comfortable in Munich.”

Chelsea

West Ham always asked for big money for Declan Rice, it was £150m one year ago today. I think the price could now be around £90-100m, but it depends on many factors and it’s really too early to predict the final price tag. Chelsea are one of the suitors, but Arsenal are there too, and let’s see if Man Utd and City join the race.

A lot has been said about Mason Mount’s future again, particular his role in the team now that Chelsea have spent big money on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk. I’m told negotiations are still ongoing between Chelsea and Mount, so let’s see how the conversation will go in the next weeks and months. I think it would be fair to say that automatic starters don’t exist when the competition is that high, he knows he has to perform at top level to keep his place, but nothing has changed.

Understand Chelsea are currently not negotiating with Galatasaray to loan out David Datro Fofana until the end of the season. He’s expected to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Germany manager Hansi Flick was spotted at Stamford Bridge, so there’s inevitably been speculation about the Chelsea job. However, Flick has just committed to the Germany job until the Euros a few weeks ago and this is his full focus. I’m not aware of any conversation with Chelsea.

PSV director Marcel Brands: “We didn’t want to sell Madueke in January. But at some point, Chelsea bids started coming in. First 25, then 28, 32, 35, and then it gets close to that €40m. Noni really wanted to go back to England and so we accepted.”

Luis Campos on Hakim Ziyech to PSG: “We did everything for Ziyech to join PSG, also on player side. But as with all transfers, you need all three parties to work well. It worked very well for PSG, Ziyech… but unfortunately, it didn’t work well for the third part (Chelsea).”

Newcastle will continue to pursue Conor Gallagher in the summer after talks with Chelsea during January (Football Insider)