(Video) Ally McCoist questions Pep Guardiola decision following Spurs defeat

Ally McCoist has questioned Pep Guardiola’s decision to offload Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Citizens, who were in Premier League action on Sunday against Spurs, suffered their fourth defeat of the season after Harry Kane’s record-breaking strike sealed all three points for the Lilywhites.

Confusing fans with his team selection pre-match, Guardiola’s tactics, which saw him name a mix-match defensive line, have come under fire.

Speaking about his decision to field Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji against Spurs following the recent departures of Cancelo, who joined Bayern Munich on loan, and Zinchenko, who was sold to Arsenal in the summer, McCoist, who spoke on TalkSPORT, said: “You can’t get rid of Zinchenko, you can’t rid of Cancelo and not play a natural left-back in that position…”

