Video Evidence: Dejd Spence finding his feet on Rennes dubt

The boy that the club bought for the coach that didn’t want him made his debut for Ligue 1 side Rennes this week and considering his evident lack of match fitness, it was on balance a respectable performance. Total successful actions were in range with previous exploits and the 22-year-old’s successful passing accuracy hit 86%.

Spence won 60% of his duels and pulled off a pair of sliding tackles. Two fouls were flagged up against him, but upon closer inspection, there was nothing to them.

Early days to start shouting at Conte, and the division is less aggressive than the Premier League, but we should learn more as the match minutes rack up.