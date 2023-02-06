West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta admits he has been feeling some anxiety since joining the club.

The Brazilian is relieved to have finally got off the mark for the Hammers, admitting that it’s been something he’s been anxiously waiting for.

“I’m very happy with the goal,” the former Lyon man told the club’s official website.

“It’s something I’ve been striving for and you feel a bit anxious to get that goal. I’m happy to have scored and to help the team get an important point.

“I’m feeling more and more at ease in the team, connecting with my teammates and I hope that from here on out I can do my best, I can help the team and we can get positive results.

“I think we’ve started to play a little better, we’ve started to understand each other more on the pitch and we’re working harder.

“And I think we reaped the fruits of that with the result we got, which was an important point, and the other victories we have had in recent weeks.”