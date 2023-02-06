What it could mean for Liverpool if Man City found guilty of financial rule breaches

Manchester City have been accused of breaking multiple Financial Fair Play regulations, and it could be significant for Liverpool.

A Premier League statement recently confirmed that Manchester City had breached a number of regulations.

The breaches date back over ten years, meaning the rule-breaking was occurring during multiple Premier League title-winning seasons.

As for sanctions … IF found guilty. They really could be anything from huge fines to transfer bans and spending limits, to docked points to stripped titles. Of course City will lawyer-up, yet again. Their legal obfuscation is why this has taken 4 years. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 6, 2023

Finance Nick Harris has confirmed that stripping titles from Manchester City could be a possibility, meaning Liverpool could be given the 2013/2014 season title after they finished second during that campaign.