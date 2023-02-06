‘When is our open top bus parade?’ Liverpool 13/14 star reacts to Man City news

Manchester City could be in serious trouble after the Premier League announced they’ve breached multiple financial regulations.

The news has given some fans hope that they could be given the Premier League title from the 2013/2014 season if Manchester City are stripped of their honours.

Former Liverpool defender Flanagan took to Twitter on Monday to ask when the open top bus parade was for their potential title win.

It’s unclear what punishments Manchester City will receive, but it will certainly be an interesting situation if they’re stripped of their titles.