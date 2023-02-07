Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move away from Germany at the end of the season.

According to reports, the midfielder is a target for clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United. The midfielder is reportedly valued at £130 million and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are prepared to pay that kind of money to secure his services.

Apparently the England international is prepared to consider any offer that comes his way and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to come forward with a concrete proposal for him.

The 19-year-old central midfielder is one of the best young talents in world football and he has proven himself in the Bundesliga and in the recently concluded World Cup with his country.

Bellingham has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he could sort out Newcastle’s midfield for the foreseeable future.

The Magpies are the richest club in the world following their takeover and they should be able to afford the reported asking price. It would be a British transfer record if they decided to pay the £130 million for Bellingham.

However, it is fair to assume that Newcastle will have to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract players of his ability.