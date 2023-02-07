Agent of Man City legend opens up about secret payment from the club

Man City came into the spotlight on Monday as the Premier League charged the Manchester club with over 100 breaches of their financial rules and an agent of a City legend has commented on a secret payment to his client.

After a four-year investigation, the findings were announced this week that City had broken the league’s financial rules on over 100 occasions between the years 2009-2018, reported the BBC.

According to the Guardian, it is understood that one of the charges relates to a secret payment to Man City legend Yaya Toure, but the former midfielder’s agent at the time, Dimitri Seluk, has denied receiving any extra payment from the Manchester club.

Toure was at City from 2010-18 – the majority of the period that was investigated – and won three league titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

When asked by the Guardian whether Man City had made Toure any secret payments while he represented the player at the club, Seluk said: “No, everything was transparent, there was nothing on the back side [secret].

“I am interested to see what happens as this was a surprise. Yaya, of course, paid everything – tax and everything. It was all transparent.”

Seluk also stated that he would be happy to speak to the independent commission if contacted. “Of course,” he said. “I would tell them the same.”