Arsenal are keen to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 24-year-old England international is a priority target for the Gunners and they are prepared to shatter the British transfer record in order to sign him.

The report claims that Arsenal would be willing to put €134 million on the table to sign the England international.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he could transform Arsenal in the middle of the park.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey this season and Arteta will need to add more quality to his midfield if he wants to compete on all fronts next season.

The player was linked with a move to Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to return with a concrete proposal for the player at the end of the season.

Rice wants to play for a club in the Champions League and the Gunners are certainly well placed to secure a top-four finish. Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they could easily end up winning the league title.

The West Ham midfielder is still only 24 and he is likely to develop further with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class footballer in the near future.