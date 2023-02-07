Aston Villa willing to pay €50m to sign Emery’s La Liga target

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

The 20-year-old Spanish forward was linked with a move to the Premier League during the January transfer window as well but a report from Fichajes claims that Aston Villa did not manage to trigger his release clause back then.

Apparently, the West Midlands club have not given up on signing the player and they are prepared to return for him at the end of the season.

Aston Villa believe that they will have the resources needed to sign the player in the summer and the Premier League side are fully willing to spend €50 million on the highly talented attacker.

Williams is one of the most promising young attacking talents in European football right now and he has a big future ahead of him.

The 20-year-old has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and Unai Emery would help him fulfill his tremendous potential. He has six goals and six assists to his name this season.

It is no secret that Aston Villa will need to improve their attacking options, especially after the departure of Danny Ings.

Williams would be a superb long-term acquisition for the West Midlands club and it remains to be seen whether Villa can convince him to move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The €50m release clause might seem steep for an unproven player right now, but he has the ability to justify the investment in the long run.

Ollie Watkins is the only natural striker at the club right now and Aston Villa must look to bring in a quality attacker like Nico Williams at the end of the season.