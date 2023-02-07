Lewis Dunk has come out in support of his teammate and Ecuador international Moises Caicedo after he looked set to depart the club in January.

Caicedo was the subject of a move to either Arsenal or Chelsea during the winter transfer window, with Brighton chiefs holding out for a club-record fee for their midfield man.

Amid the transfer debacle, the Seagulls requested to Caicedo in January that he kept his distance from the club until the window shut, with the club having set a price tag of £75million for the player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea had a £55million bid turned down by Brighton before Arsenal bid £70million + add-ons 48 hours before deadline day.

Thankfully for the seaside club, Caicedo remains their player and club captain Lewis Dunk has backed the Ecuadorian to continue helping the club progress.

“Obviously it was a difficult situation for him and these things happen in football,” Dunk told Talksport.

“It’s not the first and won’t be the last time players at a football club have this going on over their heads. He’s a young boy and we stick with him.

“He’s a great lad and obviously a fantastic player. Who knows how long we’ll have him for but we’re grateful to have him for at least the rest of the season and hopefully for longer.”

Brighton will now hope Caiedo can focus on his football as his side continue to push for European football.