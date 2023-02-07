Chelsea decide next step if recent signing misses out on work permit

Chelsea have reportedly decided they will send Andrey Santos back on loan to a Brazilian club if they cannot get a work permit for him.

The 18-year-old is an exciting talent who only recently made the move to Stamford Bridge, but he has not yet obtained a work permit, and there are doubts about when he’ll be able to play for the Blues.

According to UOL Esporte, it seems Chelsea are planning to loan Santos out back to his native Brazil if he cannot get the green light to play in England just yet.

This would no doubt be disappointing for Chelsea and for Santos himself, with the Brazilian wonderkid looking like an exceptional talent who could already add something to Graham Potter’s first-team.

It’s been a difficult season at Chelsea, and the club’s owners have made a flurry of new signings in order to try to stop the rot.

Santos is one of those, but it seems he may be unable to get out on the pitch for CFC in the short term, so may be one for the future instead.

One imagines there won’t be a shortage of clubs in Brazil ready to take the midfielder on loan if this is what has to end up happening.