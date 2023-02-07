Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has been slammed by former player Frank Leboeuf claiming he is “not good enough”.

Cucurella signed for Chelsea from Brighton at the beginning of the season. The Spanish left-back has struggled to replicate the form he produced for Brighton, even with Graham Potter coming in as manager.

It’s not just Cucurella, but the whole Chelsea squad seem to be underperforming at the moment as they adapt to life under Potter and look to blend in a host of new players.

Speaking to ESPN, via the Daily Mail, former Chelsea defender Leboeuf has slammed Cucurella and claimed he isn’t good enough to play for the club.

“We don’t want to see Cucurella anymore. With all due respect to a man that I don’t know, the player is not good enough for Chelsea. It’s as simple as that,” said Leboeuf.

It’s possibly a bit of a harsh statement from Leboeuf considering Cucurella hasn’t completed a full season at Chelsea, but his performances simply haven’t been good enough so far.

Many Chelsea fans have been calling for Potter to be given time to implement his style, but the same goes for players. The players need time to gel in new surroundings and get used to playing with their new teammates, especially considering Chelsea have signed so many players recently.