Former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has reportedly been found alive in Turkey after the horrific earthquakes that have killed thousands.

The Ghana international, who currently plays for Hatayspor, had been missing and many were fearing the worst, but it seems he has thankfully been located alive, though he has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Atsu played 121 games for Newcastle earlier in his career, though he never kicked a ball in four years at Chelsea, going out on loan several times instead.

Everyone will be hoping the 31-year-old is not in too serious a condition, but it’s certainly a traumatic thing for anyone to go through.

Horrific earthquakes have hit both Turkey and Syria in the last couple of days, with close to 5,000 people dying so far, according to the latest information from the Guardian.

That tally is expected to rise, with many more also likely to be injured as entire apartment blocks have come down in this tragic natural disaster.

