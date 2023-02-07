Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha had the chance to join Arsenal and Everton says former teammate Darren Ambrose.

Zaha is set to be out of contract at the end of the season where he could finally end a lengthy spell at Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old did leave the club to join Manchester United many years ago, but it wasn’t long before he return to Palace.

Whether he signs a new deal remains to be seen, but Zaha has turned down multiple opportunities to leave Crystal Palace.

Former teammate Ambrose has confirmed that he had the chance to join both Everton and Arsenal.

“I believe he can play for anyone and not make them worse. It almost happened a while ago with Arsenal and Everton came in,” said Ambrose on Zaha, speaking on Stadium Astro.

Zaha could be running out of time to try and further his career and try and win trophies. Zaha has stayed loyal to Crystal Palace for most of his career but he may live to regret that decision once he retires if he hasn’t given another challenge a crack.

It didn’t quite work out for him at Manchester United, but he’s grown and matured since then so it would be interesting to see how he did at another big club.