Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Declan Rice in the summer with the midfielder attracting interest from many clubs.

With the Gunners top of the league and looking ever more likely to secure Champions League football, they are set to become a club that players will seriously consider joining in the next transfer window.

On talkSPORT, presenter Jim White revealed the Hammers’ captain’s asking price saying: “It is our understanding £120million, plus add-ons, would get him.”

West Ham offered Rice an eight-year, £200k-a-week deal back in May which the player rejected, and now they seem very keen on pricing teams out of a summer move for their star man in the summer, where it is expected that the likes of Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo will themselves move for high fees.

According to talkSPORT, Rice was said to be keen on making the switch to North London when Arteta expressed his interest in signing him, but the move was never likely to happen mid-season.

If Rice were to leave West Ham for the quoted price, it would eclipse the £106million Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day this January, a price that looks to almost be a benchmark for young midfielders in the current market.

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica ???? #CFC #DeadlineDay Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed. Boarding set to be completed — London ?? @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/YGwY4QGseQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Will Rice stay or go, and if he leaves, will he depart at a premium? That is up for debate but this is a transfer battle that promises to be one of the most hotly contested in recent years.