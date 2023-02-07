£120m star keen on Arsenal transfer after rejecting big-money contract offer

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Declan Rice in the summer with the midfielder attracting interest from many clubs.

With the Gunners top of the league and looking ever more likely to secure Champions League football, they are set to become a club that players will seriously consider joining in the next transfer window.

On talkSPORT, presenter Jim White revealed the Hammers’ captain’s asking price saying: “It is our understanding £120million, plus add-ons, would get him.”

Rice will be on many teams’ radars this summer

West Ham offered Rice an eight-year, £200k-a-week deal back in May which the player rejected, and now they seem very keen on pricing teams out of a summer move for their star man in the summer, where it is expected that the likes of Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo will themselves move for high fees.

More Stories / Latest News
Where next for Harry Kane? Man United & Chelsea among potential transfer destinations but the list is narrowing
“He keeps leaving him out” – Danny Murphy angry at Klopp for not playing Henderson every week
Former Premier League player found alive in Turkey but hospitalised with injuries

According to talkSPORT, Rice was said to be keen on making the switch to North London when Arteta expressed his interest in signing him, but the move was never likely to happen mid-season.

If Rice were to leave West Ham for the quoted price, it would eclipse the £106million Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez on deadline day this January, a price that looks to almost be a benchmark for young midfielders in the current market.

Will Rice stay or go, and if he leaves, will he depart at a premium? That is up for debate but this is a transfer battle that promises to be one of the most hotly contested in recent years.

More Stories Declan Rice Enzo Fernandez Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.