Erik ten Hag has made a worrying admission over Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Martial has endured a difficult season riddled with injuries and he once again finds himself unavailable for Manchester United’s upcoming game against Leeds.

Usually, injury-prone players suffer recurring injuries of the same issue, but Ten Hag has now admitted that’s not the case with Martial.

“No, every time in different areas. At the minute, it is his hip. He is not always available, but also I see the other side when he is available. He was never 100 per cent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 per cent,” said Ten Hag on Martial, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

If Martial had a recurring injury on a certain area, then they may be able to solve the issue with surgery. The fact Martial is constantly injuring different parts of his body is a worrying sign for Manchester United.

Martial hasn’t completed 90 minutes for the club in over two years and it could be time for Manchester United to consider moving him on as he simply can’t be relied upon.

Hopefully, the latest injury setback isn’t a bad one and Manchester United can have Martial back fit and firing in the next few weeks, but there’s no doubt the fans at Old Trafford won’t be getting their hopes.