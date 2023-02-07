European giants could sign unwanted Chelsea star for bargain price this summer

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be written at Chelsea as the 33-year-old has decided to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer following recent arrivals at the London club.

The former Arsenal star was left out of the Blues’ Champions League squad for the knockout rounds and has played very little since the arrival of Graham Potter.

According to GOAL, Aubameyang is now in talks with Los Angeles FC over a potential loan move to the American club, as he could not join another European club this season having played with both Barcelona and Chelsea.

Come to the end of the season, Aubameyang could stay in America should the deal go through, but there seems to be another option on the table for the 33-year-old.

According to Todofichajes, AC Milan are interested in Aubameyang and there was contact between both parties in January ahead of a summer move.

The 33-year-old has given his approval for a move to go through and Chelsea would be willing to allow the striker to leave for around €5m, states the report.

Although the former Arsenal star is past his best, costing just €5m, a return to Milan is worth the risk for the Serie A giants.