Exclusive: Chelsea to decide on transfers to replace big-name duo at the end of the season

Over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea have addressed most of their issues as part of their incredible spending spree but the goalkeeper role is still a position up for grabs at Stamford Bridge.

Coming into the season, Edouard Mendy was the undisputed number one under previous manager Thomas Tuchel but ever since Graham Potter has taken over at the London club, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in between the sticks for the Blues.

Before this recent run of appearances, a way back to the Chelsea number one shirt seemed unlikely for Kepa, but a poor run of form, combined with injury issues for Mendy meant the Spaniard got a chance.

The 28-year-old has had ups and downs since, which leaves the position up in the air ahead of the summer transfer window.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea want to respect their two goalkeepers and won’t decide on their shot-stopper for next season until this current campaign has concluded.

The transfer expert said on the situation: “The answer I get is that it is way too early to say who’s going to be the Chelsea goalkeeper next season. They want to protect Kepa and Mendy now, then a decision will be made at the end of the season. Chelsea are linked with two goalkeepers per week but there’s nothing decided, this is their position as of now.”