Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United star looks set to make way for new signing

The improvement at Man United since Erik ten Hag took over in the summer is clear for everyone to see and next season the Red Devils will look to take another step forward by addressing a key position.

That is, of course, the striker role at Man United, which is currently occupied by loan signing Wout Weghorst. The 30-year-old was brought in by Ten Hag in January as a short-term solution until the summer window as a gap was left following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

One man who was expected to lead the line for the Manchester club this season was Anthony Martial, but the French star has had his issues with injuries this season and will now likely be sold during the next transfer window to raise funds for a new forward.

Speaking about Martial’s situation at Old Trafford in his latest Exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has said: “Ten Hag appreciates Martial as a player but as Manchester United will go for new striker, there’s a chance that they will put Anthony on the market in the summer; this is possible, yes. There are currently no negotiations with clubs to sell him.”

The 27-year-old has been at Man United since 2015 and after making 283 appearances for the club, his time at Old Trafford could end this summer.