Leeds United confirmed the sacking of Jesse Marsch yesterday and Fabrizio Romano has given exclusive insight into the club’s decision and what they might do next.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that although there weren’t any issues between Marsch and the Leeds players, the feeling inside Elland Road was that the American tactician was unable to turn things around for the team.

Leeds have had a dreadful season so far, with no wins in their last seven Premier League games, and only a slightly better goal difference than Everton keeping them out of the relegation zone for the moment.

Although Marsch helped the Yorkshire side stay up last season, it seems like this was the right time to make a change, and Romano says several candidates are in the frame to replace him.

The reporter named West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as one option for Leeds, but it seems there are other names also being explored.

“The decision on Jesse Marsch was made on Monday morning, the club were not happy with the performance against Forest,” Romano said.

“There were no problems with the players but the feeling is that Marsch was not able to change the situation.

“Carlos Corberan is one of the candidates, but not the only one – talks are ongoing to find a replacement.”