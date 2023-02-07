Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool ready to offload three players as they continue to follow Premier League star

Midfield has been an area of concern for Liverpool this season and the Reds plan to address their central positions this summer while offloading some of their fringe players.

It is no secret that the Merseyside club have Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as their number-one target for the summer window, but Jurgen Klopp is likely to bring in another midfield star alongside the England international.

Wolves’ Matheus Nunes is a player the Reds have been tracking for some time and according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool continue to follow the Portuguese star along with other midfield targets.

In order to free up space and cash for their planned additions, the Premier League giants plan to offload Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner.

No changed for Naby Keita situation. No advanced talks to sign new deal with Liverpool as this stage, he could leave as free agent. ?? #LFC Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Milner situations, to be clarified soon as LFC board keep following Matheus Nunes among midfield options. pic.twitter.com/fV7XfPhxyV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023

Both Bellingham and Nunes would be welcomed additions at Anfield as Liverpool look to get back to competing at the top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently tenth in the standings and are almost certain to miss out on the Champions League next season.

How that will impact their transfer plans is unknown, but the Reds will at least try to beat their rivals to their midfield targets.