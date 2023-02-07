Manuel Lanzini’s father has hinted that his son could end his career playing for River Plate.

Having previous with River, Lanzini started his career with the Argentine giants before moving to Al-Jazira and then West Ham.

Now with less than six months left on his deal, although the Hammers retain the option to trigger a further two years, it seems unlikely the Londoners will do so – and that could pave the way for the 29-year-old to return to his old stomping ground.

Speaking in a recent interview about what the future could have in store for his son, the playmaker’s father said: “We are all River fans and partners. The whole family. Sitting there and seeing Manu would be a pride, to share it again even with my oldest grandson. Then here there is a problem that is social, of living in a difficult country with economic problems and insecurity, but that he puts on River’s shirt again is a dream of the whole family.

“In the same vein, he detailed his situation in the English club. He is in West Ham, he ends his contract in June and the club has the power to renew him for two more years. The club is excellent. I just came from Europe, he has some chances of going somewhere else, but the league is very competitive, most are public limited companies, there are no economic problems and that helps individual growth. I don’t do future, but I don’t know what the leaders of the institution will think.”